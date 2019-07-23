Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019; M Holdings Securities Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price of $18.22 translates into 0.60% yield. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 130,932 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 4,658 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 45,206 shares with $5.33 million value, up from 40,548 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 56,400 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 92,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 94,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,209 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% stake. Paloma Prtn Company has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Bessemer Grp holds 129,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 143,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grp One Trading L P holds 0% or 1,063 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 71,412 shares. Assetmark accumulated 6,476 shares. 23,871 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 257,238 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 1.04 million shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 10,280 shares.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company has market cap of $848.55 million. The firm owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites. It has a 29.01 P/E ratio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35M on Wednesday, February 6.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 43,683 shares to 40,742 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 11,795 shares and now owns 5,288 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.