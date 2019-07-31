Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Reaches $18.51 After 6.00% Down Move; Viking Global Investors LP Has Upped Its Aon Plc (AON) Position

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 24.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 130,417 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 654,224 shares with $111.68M value, up from 523,807 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $192.3. About 221,294 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 128,028 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT)The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $862.06 million company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $17.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CLDT worth $51.72M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 4 by M Partners. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target. M Partners maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AON in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 352,065 shares to 311,719 valued at $555.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 1.21 million shares and now owns 2.17M shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $862.06 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.47 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.