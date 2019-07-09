Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Lowered Position by $301,035 as Shares Rose

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $272.78. About 1.67 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 70,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,488 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 374,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 120,883 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $27.48 million for 7.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.53% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 16,944 shares to 141,542 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 43,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 58 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.03% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 31,611 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America invested in 42,430 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2.44 million are held by State Street Corporation. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 0% or 3,800 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 10,209 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 41,704 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Raymond James And Associates has 31,838 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 15,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.47 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Service reported 1,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 68,484 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Holdings has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability owns 0.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,898 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crow Point Limited Liability holds 95,000 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Burney Communications reported 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Duff & Phelps Inv has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,655 shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,166 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 120,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 67,459 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Management New York has invested 2.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 14,265 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Navellier & Assocs holds 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 22,589 shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower by 6,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Berman Altern Long S (NLSIX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.