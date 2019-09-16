Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) Market Valuation Declined While Renaissance Technologies Has Raised by $2.85 Million Its Holding; Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Glu Mobile (GLUU) by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.59 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 213,375 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 224,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The hedge fund held 436,218 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 660,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.34 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 633,508 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock. 497,098 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co. Morgan Stanley stated it has 164,600 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 79,733 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Gru Inc has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 11,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.27M shares stake. Wellington Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 153,575 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 23,415 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com holds 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 1.03 million shares. Highline Cap Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.10M shares. 24,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2019: GLUU, ALLT, STX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stick With GLUU Stock, Says Signal – Schaeffers Research” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Owners of Take-Two Stock Likely to Focus on Its Top Line – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glu Mobile: Don’t Dash Away – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 750,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $30.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 79,000 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 504,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,614 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CLDT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 373,525 shares. Kennedy Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Arrow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 20,929 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 1,330 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 31,445 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 964,367 shares. 207,113 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 188,488 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 91,037 shares.