Chatham Capital Group Upped Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position by $483,353; Market Valuation Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Holds Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 471,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73 million, up from 461,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 289,089 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 66,112 shares or 5.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Botty Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation has 226,438 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5.43M shares. Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,436 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 1.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amica Retiree Tru owns 28,350 shares. Nexus Inv Mngmt Inc holds 4.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 308,600 shares. Sterling Mgmt owns 4,515 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 2.96% or 85,865 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock or 18,679 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 81,233 shares to 214,283 shares, valued at $27.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 144,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,578 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Bancorp Ky Cl A (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 136,575 shares. Gradient Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 254 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 0.14% stake. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 140,083 shares. Moreover, Monarch Asset Management Lc has 0.25% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 124,360 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). First Tru LP has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.12% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 64,275 shares. Art Advsr Llc stated it has 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Us Bankshares De holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 3,687 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 44,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Assoc has invested 0.23% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Addison Cap Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 153 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $2,004 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, February 15. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares.