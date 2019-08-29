Chatham Capital Group Trimmed Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined; Resolution Capital LTD Upped Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $37.08 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 522,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.53 million, up from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 317,788 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $362.24. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares to 48,266 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

