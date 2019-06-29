Chatham Capital Group Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $395,859; As Stantec (STN) Market Value Rose, Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Holding

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 314,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 10,774 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING; 18/05/2018 – JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD REPORTS 11.27 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STANTEC INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Korean Air Announces Intent to Acquire 30 787 Dreamliners – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BOEING 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $48.68M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Game Technology PLC (IGT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Triton International Limited (TRTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Stantec Selected as Partner on Antarctic Infrastructure Modernization for Science (AIMS) Project – Financial Post” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dinatrum Provides Update – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

