Chatham Capital Group Raised Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $483,353; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding in Philip Morris International (PM) Increased by $864,160

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 2.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 188,630 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 4,244 shares. Private Wealth Advisors reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). holds 5.11 million shares. 9,197 are owned by Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.6% or 13,059 shares. 15,930 were accumulated by Northside Capital Mgmt Lc. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 0.06% or 6,269 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,595 shares. American And Co reported 1.15% stake. Garde Cap Inc invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Somerset Tru owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 187 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment Corporation has 0.49% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Martingale Asset LP has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 113,076 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited reported 0.19% stake.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Renaissance Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 100,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 325,671 shares. 190,321 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Wasatch Advsr has 1.13% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 7.84 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 21,185 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 69,001 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 59,400 shares. Amp Limited accumulated 23,642 shares. Cap Inv Counsel owns 0.16% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 33,300 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 937,009 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.01% stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 58,984 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability has 93,999 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 45,981 shares to 90,162 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,860 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003 worth of stock or 159 shares. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15.