Chatham Capital Group Raised Its Getty Rlty New (GTY) Stake by $576,544; Capital International Has Trimmed Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position by $304,000; Stock Value Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 17,850 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 60,465 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, down from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 384,540 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares to 77,024 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,854 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,563 shares to 62,555 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).