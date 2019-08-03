Chatham Capital Group Position in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Lowered by $507,430; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Market Value Rose While Marsico Capital Management Lifted Position by $309,000

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 53,174 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 50,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 745,915 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 317,654 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 79,459 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $170.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 70,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,738 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 48.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

