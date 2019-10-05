Chatham Capital Group Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Upped by $374,253 as Market Valuation Rose; As Fastenal (FAST) Stock Declined, Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 645 are owned by Truepoint. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.15% stake. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com holds 3,299 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Peoples Serv invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware holds 1.32% or 56,807 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hartford Co owns 27,427 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 136,996 shares. Pinnacle owns 1.21% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 44,471 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.21% or 25,897 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,365 shares. New York-based M&R Capital has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 6,966 were reported by Navellier Associates.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $397.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18,776 shares to 41,292 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,800 are held by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.19% or 224,944 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 211,637 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A stated it has 0.6% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mairs & Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.25M shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs reported 470,936 shares. Arcadia Mi has invested 1.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Davy Asset Management Limited has 8,318 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Llc has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parkside Bancorporation Tru holds 5,954 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,200 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&R Management Inc has 8,734 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 169,772 shares.

