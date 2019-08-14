Chatham Capital Group Lowered West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake; Senior plc (LON:SNR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) stake by 25.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 13,514 shares with $1.49 million value, down from 18,127 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc now has $10.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.9. About 63,421 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 226 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 3,244 shares. Service Wi reported 4,615 shares stake. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.38% or 51,436 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 2,233 shares. Jefferies Gp owns 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 13,638 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Llc owns 39,283 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Tci Wealth has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Montag A And Associates stated it has 3,200 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.27% or 4.52 million shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,822 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.63M for 51.04 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Senior plc shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 687,300 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt owns 750 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Prudential Financial Inc reported 931,856 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Levin Capital Strategies L P stated it has 0.03% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Hrt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 19,637 shares in its portfolio. V3 Cap Mngmt L P accumulated 990,888 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 1,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 165,468 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 360,492 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 185,746 shares in its portfolio. 11.58M are held by Vanguard Grp.

The stock decreased 1.88% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 197.8. About 660,441 shares traded. Senior plc (LON:SNR) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is .