Chatham Capital Group Lowered By $507,430 Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Upped By $791,962 Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 23,293 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)'s stock declined 7.59%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 590,681 shares with $20.29M value, up from 567,388 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 393,479 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500.

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) stake by 25.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc analyzed 4,613 shares as West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST)'s stock rose 9.98%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 13,514 shares with $1.49M value, down from 18,127 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc now has $9.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 186,192 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91M for 43.20 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,345 activity. Shares for $30,000 were bought by McCague Elizabeth A. Bowen William I. Jr. had bought 500 shares worth $18,345 on Monday, January 28.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) rating on Tuesday, January 29. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $48 target.