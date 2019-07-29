Chatham Capital Group Lowered By $348,800 Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 4 report. The stock of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Numis Securities maintained TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) on Friday, February 1 with “Sell” rating. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TALK in report on Monday, February 4 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 4 by Goldman Sachs. See TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 184.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 184.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 110.00 Unchanged

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 68.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 9.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 28,854 shares with $3.16 million value, down from 32,054 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $81.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 2.10M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.88 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 28. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.06% or 3,825 shares. Alyeska Gru Ltd Partnership stated it has 855,683 shares. Alesco Ltd holds 6,795 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Long Pond Ltd Partnership holds 3.21% or 841,548 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc holds 0.22% or 4,460 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 27,410 shares. Advsr stated it has 5,755 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) accumulated 7,900 shares. Montecito Financial Bank Tru has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,677 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability reported 2,292 shares stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 121,603 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management accumulated 7.08M shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,579 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) stake by 18,017 shares to 52,787 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) stake by 37,181 shares and now owns 126,194 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was raised too.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. The company has market cap of 1.24 billion GBP. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network security and filtering system. It has a 38.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various business-grade communications services and products, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

It closed at GBX 108 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.