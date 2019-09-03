Chatham Capital Group Lifted Stake in Getty Rlty New (GTY) as Stock Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, First Quadrant LP Cut by $1.40 Million Its Stake

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 152,545 shares traded or 20.39% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 7,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 39,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 260,265 shares to 332,005 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 17,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares to 28,854 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.