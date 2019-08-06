Chatham Capital Group Lifted Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake By $483,353; Ncr (NCR) Sellers Increased By 9.8% Their Shorts

Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) had an increase of 9.8% in short interest. NCR’s SI was 8.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.8% from 7.98M shares previously. With 931,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s short sellers to cover NCR’s short positions. The SI to Ncr Corporation’s float is 7.5%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 772,005 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 41.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc acquired 37,181 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 126,194 shares with $1.66M value, up from 89,013 last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 276,963 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. Another trade for 152 shares valued at $1,999 was bought by Miller Kevin S.. 1,500 shares valued at $21,364 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Thursday, June 20. Another trade for 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 was made by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. On Monday, June 17 the insider Rytter Katie bought $500. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It has a 33.22 P/E ratio. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions.

Among 4 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NCR Corp has $33 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 4.81% above currents $30.53 stock price. NCR Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target in Friday, July 26 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) on Monday, March 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 8. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan.