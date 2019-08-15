Chatham Capital Group Increases Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR); Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Increased Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Position

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848.60M, up from 4,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.72M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires a senior chemicals banker from Barclays – Business Insider; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs warns that investors are getting complacent about commodities and could miss out on rare gains fueled by rising oil prices; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 389,166 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 0.11% or 3.60M shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 3,912 shares in its portfolio. 2,192 were reported by Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Laurion Management LP holds 82,577 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp owns 256,900 shares. 110 were accumulated by Wealthcare Limited Liability. 500 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meyer Handelman Co stated it has 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,790 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0.37% or 66,981 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 44,702 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 2,121 shares to 27,360 shares, valued at $4.99B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PBR) by 75,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,677 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 38,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,000 are held by Whittier Tru. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 1,020 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 37,546 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 102,359 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Da Davidson And reported 355,103 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co stated it has 19,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com holds 0% or 274,521 shares. 143,000 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 16,100 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% stake. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 420 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

