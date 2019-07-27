Chatham Capital Group Increases Position in Getty Rlty New (GTY); Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stock Value Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Position by $23.73 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 110,333 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 115,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,151 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09 million, down from 256,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 208,886 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 2.57 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 46,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0% or 20,857 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 275,898 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 213,907 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 15,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Navellier And Assocs Inc has 0.13% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 66,537 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 160,354 shares. 8,181 were reported by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 28,917 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares to 257,464 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Stockhouse” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Getty Realty Corp. Announces Appointment of Mary Lou Malanoski to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caleres Inc (CAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.