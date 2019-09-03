Chatham Capital Group Increased Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding by $483,353; Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stake by $342,070 as Share Price Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 239,823 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 1.02M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares to 53,015 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $324.12 million for 13.33 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 52,150 shares stake. Amer Int reported 0% stake. Cipher Capital Lp has 0.02% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 16,109 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.12% or 64,275 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cornerstone has 1.55% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 709,567 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 158,500 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 103,814 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 140,083 are held by Strs Ohio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 169,072 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Montag & Caldwell Limited has 13,000 shares. Asset One Communications accumulated 182,304 shares.

