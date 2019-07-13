Chatham Capital Group Holds Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR); Fragasso Group Boosted Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Valuation Declined

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 14,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,192 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 489,469 shares traded or 17.93% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt Inc owns 715,778 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.07% or 361,751 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Exane Derivatives stated it has 50 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 1.33M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Voya Lc holds 33,557 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 96,417 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 2,715 shares. 156,359 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.14% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.1% or 82,477 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 169,072 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $566,558 activity. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought 2,100 shares worth $27,675. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. On Friday, March 15 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 19,365 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,153 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital owns 43,804 shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 429,329 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 589,826 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.39% or 820,938 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lpl Financial Ltd, a California-based fund reported 285,197 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 111,637 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,051 shares. Martin Currie holds 0.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 156,184 shares. 1,759 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Management Llc. Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 375 shares. Bailard reported 26,499 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.16% or 38,316 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 26,768 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 69,429 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 81,552 shares to 3,639 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,914 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).