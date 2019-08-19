Chatham Capital Group Holds Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR); Three Peaks Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 538,924 shares traded or 31.83% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 265.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 51,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 14,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares to 34,393 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,589 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces Tax Treatment For 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Trenton, NJ – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $588,544 activity. 156 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $2,003 were bought by Miller Kevin S.. 397 shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P, worth $5,002 on Thursday, August 15. Nagelberg Allison also bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, August 15. $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. The insider HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002.

