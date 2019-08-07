Chatham Capital Group Holds Holding in Getty Rlty New (GTY); Mig Capital Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 170,901 shares traded or 51.01% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 228,515 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.04% or 64,347 shares. Victory Cap holds 27,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 49,620 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 19,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,538 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Element Cap Limited Liability Com reported 5,312 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,600 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Petrus Trust Co Lta holds 0.06% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 5,263 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.1% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 12,786 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,135 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 15,643 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 189,995 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research reported 11,111 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability reported 969 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc reported 8,532 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 57,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 33,662 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Company reported 198,626 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 24,530 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Strs Ohio owns 51,582 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,024 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).