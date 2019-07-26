Chatham Capital Group Has Upped Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR); As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Valuation Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Upped Holding by $7.86 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 269,763 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 659,696 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 30/03/2018 – NOAA: NOAA statement on today’s broadcast of the SpaceX Iridium-5 launch; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iridium: Connecting The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iridium: Repeating History Or Learning From Mistakes? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Iridium Awarded Gateway Support and Maintenance Contract by the US Department of Defense – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium Communications (IRDM) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History Nasdaq:IRDM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 624,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 14,228 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 150,635 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 104,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 51,435 shares. 21,710 were accumulated by Fincl Advisers Llc. Nomura Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 347,727 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 699,950 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested in 0% or 17,326 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 2.39 million shares. 72,734 are owned by International Grp Inc Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 11,065 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp. by 1.23 million shares to 99,697 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,597 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc..

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $108,475 activity. Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of stock.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 41,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,514 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc has 11,566 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 0.02% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.12% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 125,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 240,016 shares. 100,000 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com stated it has 102,359 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eqis Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Pinebridge Invests LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Redmond Asset Management Limited Co holds 361,751 shares. 1.33M were reported by Fmr Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 41,197 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 93,999 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 136,575 shares.