Chatham Capital Group Has Upped Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake by $483,353; Cadinha & Co Cut Danaher (DHR) Holding by $1.16 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 268,282 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 18,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 27,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 2.49M shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.05 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares to 56,740 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 45,981 shares to 90,162 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4.

