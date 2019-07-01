Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, January 18. See Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2.25 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $6.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 9.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 28,854 shares with $3.16 million value, down from 32,054 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $79.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 2.01M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 2.70M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $767.91 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 2.05 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 24,656 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company holds 11,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 533,840 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tortoise Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Proshare Llc reported 32,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 19,504 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.71M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 1.48 million shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.06M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Engy Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Co has 2.54% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 136,515 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0% or 17,949 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 226,414 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $80,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Supply Glut Drives Natural Gas Prices to Lowest Since 2016 – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chairman and CEO retires from energy co. that moved to Houston last year – Houston Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) stake by 18,017 shares to 52,787 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) stake by 37,181 shares and now owns 126,194 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.