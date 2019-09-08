Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $395,859; Armstrong Henry H Associates Stake In Mccormick & Co (MKC) Was Upped

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 386,173 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares to 113,075 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,864 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Karp Mngmt Corporation has 8,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.74% or 730,130 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 30,920 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co reported 3,518 shares. First Tru owns 14,865 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 673 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aspiriant Lc reported 1,368 shares stake. James Inv Rech holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northern Tru Corporation holds 6.08M shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,575 shares. Aldebaran Incorporated accumulated 3,548 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 2,048 shares.

