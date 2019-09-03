Chatham Capital Group Has Lifted Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $6.27 Million as Stock Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 162,206 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 552,167 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,452 shares to 122,866 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $426.95M for 17.07 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 3,017 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 28,499 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank reported 50 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Communication holds 0.05% or 7,282 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.12% or 14,815 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr reported 5,324 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Anchor Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Saturna Capital Corp holds 0.03% or 14,462 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 267 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.42% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 64,322 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 21,125 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.95% stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 78,335 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares to 315,860 shares, valued at $16.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. Miller Kevin S. had bought 159 shares worth $2,003. 19,365 shares valued at $243,999 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15. Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. The insider Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15.