Chatham Capital Group Has Lifted Its Getty Rlty New (GTY) Stake by $576,544; Ambev Sa Adr (ABEV) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $5.14 Million as Stock Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 112,184 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa Adr (ABEV) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 26.83 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.39M, down from 28.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 22.44 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,646 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 18,124 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc holds 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 163,359 shares. Whittier Com, a California-based fund reported 3,038 shares. Eqis Capital has 8,181 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 302 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 12,700 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 22,361 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.02% or 112,973 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 11,642 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Communications owns 14,844 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech invested in 11,111 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 82,100 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.09% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 41,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $784.04M for 23.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.