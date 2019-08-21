Chatham Capital Group Has Increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding; Last Week Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Analysts

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 41.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc acquired 37,181 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 126,194 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 89,013 last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 106,389 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Shaftesbury (LON:SHB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Shaftesbury has GBX 900 highest and GBX 714 lowest target. GBX 809.67’s average target is 1.59% above currents GBX 797 stock price. Shaftesbury had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) rating on Friday, August 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 815 target. The stock of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. See Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.34% or GBX 10.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 797. About 349,228 shares traded. Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaftesbury PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, ownership, and lease of properties in London, the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.45 billion GBP. The firm owns and leases shops, restaurants and leisure space, offices, and residential properties. It has a 27.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio comprises approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurants, bars, and leisure spaces; and 394,000 square feet of retail accommodation, 424,000 square feet of offices, and 345 apartments covering 233,000 square feet.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Westinghouse remake stalls – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Reports Results For The Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $609,187 activity. 152 shares were bought by Miller Kevin S., worth $1,999. LANDY MICHAEL P bought 1,500 shares worth $21,364. On Monday, June 17 the insider Rytter Katie bought $500. Shares for $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 19,365 shares valued at $243,999 was made by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares. Nagelberg Allison also bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, August 15.

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,200 shares to 28,854 valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 45,981 shares and now owns 90,162 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv has $14 highest and $14 lowest target. $14’s average target is 5.42% above currents $13.28 stock price. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 60,081 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Axa holds 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 232,400 shares. 103,814 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% stake. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 124,360 shares. Menta Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 58,199 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Citigroup has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Daiwa Sb Investments stated it has 1,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Wellington Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 37,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 66,133 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 11,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 100,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.