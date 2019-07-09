Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position by $507,430; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Stock Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,587 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 58,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $297.12. About 553,778 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 117,040 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST)

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91M for 43.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares to 48,266 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 24,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 7,902 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 7.35M shares. Granahan Inv Inc Ma holds 60,600 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 16,280 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 114,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 3,648 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd holds 265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 74,212 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,798 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expanded use for Thermo Fisher CDx test OK’d in Japan – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Makes Move In Gene Therapy Space To Help Services Business Unit – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher in-licenses CRISPR technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,350 were reported by First Merchants Corporation. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc holds 23,036 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 256,760 shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,024 shares. Global Thematic Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 2.54% or 199,512 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 584,759 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com owns 164,300 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Co holds 1.08% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.4% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,794 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Chilton Inv Lc reported 2.4% stake. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 256,868 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).