Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $395,859; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 279.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 3.89M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 573 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil has 22,500 shares for 5.09% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Bellecapital International has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coldstream Capital Inc has 1.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,920 shares. Leisure Capital Management has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 979 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 22,252 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP accumulated 2,434 shares. Gradient Llc reported 4,608 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Switzerland-based Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cheviot Value Management Limited Co stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,370 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc accumulated 1.73% or 90,780 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,199 shares. Bouchey Gru reported 1,294 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares to 126,194 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

