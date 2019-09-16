Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased By $1.39 Million Its Copart (CPRT) Stake; Qualys (QLYS) Sentiment Is 1.21

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 109 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 90 reduced and sold stock positions in Qualys Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 30.90 million shares, down from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Qualys Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 72 Increased: 73 New Position: 36.

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 31.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 18,776 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 41,292 shares with $3.09 million value, down from 60,068 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $18.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.72 million shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Copart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : PANW, CPRT, MDB, SMAR, VRNT, DSGX, CLDR, PVTL, AVAV, REVG, HOME, PRCP – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 240,189 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 60 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc invested in 1,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 23,718 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 884 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.05% or 26,280 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 66,007 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 605 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 17,079 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Contravisory Incorporated reported 5,323 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research owns 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 37,970 shares.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 52.58 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 75,974 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 452,999 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 2.12% invested in the company for 87,250 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 111,212 shares.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.92. About 163,424 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 49.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.