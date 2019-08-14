Chatham Capital Group Has Boosted By $576,544 Its Getty Rlty New (GTY) Position; London Co Of Virginia Has Lifted Its M & T Bk (MTB) Stake

London Co Of Virginia increased M & T Bk Corp (MTB) stake by 9.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 23,403 shares as M & T Bk Corp (MTB)’s stock declined 2.16%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 272,011 shares with $42.71 million value, up from 248,608 last quarter. M & T Bk Corp now has $19.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.04. About 356,734 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) stake by 51.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc acquired 18,017 shares as Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 52,787 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 34,770 last quarter. Getty Rlty Corp New now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 24,555 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Getty Realty Corp (Holding Company) (GTY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) CEO Christopher Constant on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M&T Bank slides 2.6% after Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&T Bank Facing Accelerating Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. M&T Bank has $210 highest and $155 lowest target. $175.88’s average target is 21.26% above currents $145.04 stock price. M&T Bank had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MTB in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray downgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Monday, July 22. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $16800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 2.