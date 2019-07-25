Chatham Capital Group Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $348,800; Share Value Rose; Baupost Group Maintains Position in Mckesson (MCK)

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.53M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 708,398 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $101.89. About 3.59M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 598,489 are held by Scharf Investments Limited Liability Com. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested in 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Co reported 19,888 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.22M shares. Exchange Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 14,863 shares. 7.89M are owned by Wellington Group Inc Llp. 202,550 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Blb&B Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.04% or 6,651 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.52% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 32,135 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 2.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 28,773 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.35% or 6,806 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 463,385 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 0.11% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 138,442 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4.34% or 1.27M shares. Dubuque State Bank reported 74,177 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 9,065 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt invested 2.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rothschild Investment Il, Illinois-based fund reported 25,050 shares. 144,051 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Hartline Inv Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,010 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 47,319 are held by Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.