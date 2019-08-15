Chatham Capital Group Decreased Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $395,859 as Stock Declined; Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $489,533

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 51,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $201.7. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.59 during the last trading session, reaching $328.01. About 4.43M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 2,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,900 shares. Moreover, Cutter And Brokerage has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cornerstone Cap reported 40,245 shares stake. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 12,354 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt invested in 8,366 shares. The Illinois-based Gladius Capital LP has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cumberland Partners reported 17,939 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 67,752 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 4.49M shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 3.28 million shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9,736 shares. Old Dominion Cap invested in 0.11% or 1,614 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 81,276 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,262 shares to 8,905 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 12,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,439 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.03 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares to 190,525 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.93% or 536,544 shares in its portfolio. 15,792 are owned by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 705 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 2.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 278,329 shares. Old Natl State Bank In accumulated 12,935 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 726 shares. 73,622 were reported by Colony Ltd Llc. Cadence Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,200 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Inc has invested 3.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership owns 306,525 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. 5,882 were accumulated by At Savings Bank. Btr Mgmt reported 3,528 shares. First Western Mngmt Co holds 853 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).