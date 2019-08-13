Chatham Capital Group Cut Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $348,800 as Valuation Declined; Bristol John W & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 3.84M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07 million, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.49B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.99. About 43.01M shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited stated it has 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,093 shares. Clenar Muke Llc accumulated 31,509 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct accumulated 136,657 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.82% or 6.38M shares. 10,501 are held by Fairview Investment Limited Liability Company. Peninsula Asset Incorporated reported 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price owns 3.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,472 shares. Ajo Lp reported 308,519 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,209 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 256,711 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 56,552 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bryn Mawr holds 2.83% or 273,334 shares in its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel has 122,600 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 182,439 shares to 551,584 shares, valued at $55.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,733 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares to 126,194 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.97 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.