Chatham Capital Group Boosted Getty Rlty New (GTY) Stake; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Has 1.59 Sentiment

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) stake by 51.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc acquired 18,017 shares as Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 52,787 shares with $1.69M value, up from 34,770 last quarter. Getty Rlty Corp New now has $1.25 billion valuation. It closed at $30.53 lastly. It is down 30.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 108 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 68 decreased and sold stakes in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 155.86 million shares, down from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 36.

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,200 shares to 28,854 valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 46,325 shares and now owns 315,860 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,557 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 21,938 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru holds 17 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 0% or 163,359 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 93,642 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 19,666 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated, Australia-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 60,474 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% stake. Hightower holds 0% or 15,643 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 7,866 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,809 were reported by Swiss Bankshares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 34,982 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HPP’s profit will be $75.65 million for 17.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Presima Inc. holds 8.44% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 6.25 million shares or 7.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5% invested in the company for 998,072 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.84 million shares.