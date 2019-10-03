ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 3.10M -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 29,693,486.59% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.