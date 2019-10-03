ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|3.10M
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|29,693,486.59%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
