ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.70
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Competitively the average target price of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, which is potential 6.32% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 53.2% respectively. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.