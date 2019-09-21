ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 17.70 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively the average target price of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, which is potential 6.32% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 53.2% respectively. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.