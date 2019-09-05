ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
