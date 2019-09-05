ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.