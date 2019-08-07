ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 92.5% respectively. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
