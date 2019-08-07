ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 92.5% respectively. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.