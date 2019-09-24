ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

We are comparing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 62.23% respectively. About 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.