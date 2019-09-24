ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

We are comparing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 62.23% respectively. About 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
