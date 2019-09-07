ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 50.4%. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.