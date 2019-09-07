ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 50.4%. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.