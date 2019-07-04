ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 27 18.03 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential downside is -16.27% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 0%. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% Pinterest Inc. -2.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17.34%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.