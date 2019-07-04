ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|27
|18.03
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential downside is -16.27% and its consensus price target is $23.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 0%. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.98%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
|Pinterest Inc.
|-2.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.34%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
