ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Contrasting side by side

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.95 N/A 0.49 19.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Liquidity

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 15.3%. About 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.