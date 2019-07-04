ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Estre Ambiental Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.9% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares. About 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 3.1% stronger performance while Estre Ambiental Inc. has -23.94% weaker performance.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.