ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.