ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) Contrasting side by side

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp on 2 of the 3 factors.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.