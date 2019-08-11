ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparison side by side

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors New Frontier Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.