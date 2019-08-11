ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparison side by side

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors New Frontier Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
