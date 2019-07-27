ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Comparing side by side

Since ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50

Demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III